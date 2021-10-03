Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $152.36

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. 1,206,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,073. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $104.48 and a 12 month high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

