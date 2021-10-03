Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $4,141.61

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,148.68.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $3,283.26. 2,834,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,390.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,361.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

