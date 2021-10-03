Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to announce $474.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.88 million to $500.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

USX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 119,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,134. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 548,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.