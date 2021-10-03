Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

