Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.
NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
