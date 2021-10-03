Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

