Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MD. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000.

Shares of MD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 339,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.