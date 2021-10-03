Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.56. Mattel posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after acquiring an additional 516,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Mattel has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

