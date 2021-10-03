Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

FDUS opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 82.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.