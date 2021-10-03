Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

