Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 505,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,662. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.