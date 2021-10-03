Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.