Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

