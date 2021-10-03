Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

DYAI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

