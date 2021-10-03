Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) vs. Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Head to Head Survey

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplifon and Pharma Mar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and Pharma Mar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $1.78 billion 6.33 $115.38 million $0.66 75.23 Pharma Mar $308.35 million 5.44 $156.79 million $8.56 10.63

Pharma Mar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplifon. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 8.71% 24.14% 5.93% Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplifon beats Pharma Mar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs. The Diagnostics segment focuses in the development and marketing of diagnostic kits. The RNAi segment develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. The company was founded by José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro on April 30, 1986 and is headquartered in Colmenar Viejo, Spain.

