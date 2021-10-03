Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Hits $116.29 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $116.29 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.46 or 0.00028095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00145156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.41 or 1.00068726 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.11 or 0.07099038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,637,115 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

