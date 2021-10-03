Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.42 million, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.