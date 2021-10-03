Amon (AMN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,860.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Amon has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $2,860.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

