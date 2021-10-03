American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,517 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

AIG opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

