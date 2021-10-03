American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 464,814.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 999,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $47,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

