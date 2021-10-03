Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 345,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Ameresco has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

