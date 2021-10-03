Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

