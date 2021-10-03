Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Down 65.0% in September

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,879,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMAM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 15,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.