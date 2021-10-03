Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 447,341 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

