Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.55

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 51293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

