AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

