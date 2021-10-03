AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 644.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 901.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

