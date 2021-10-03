Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,784.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,492.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

