Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €227.58 ($267.75).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €195.30 ($229.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €197.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €209.12. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

