Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $302.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.80 million to $305.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,678,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $6,623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 98.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

