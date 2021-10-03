Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $34.37 on Friday. Alico has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $258.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,861. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth $6,391,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

