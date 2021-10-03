Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,870 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $977,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.20. 20,176,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,871,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

