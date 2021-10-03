Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Cut by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 358.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.34.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.