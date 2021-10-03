Algorand Price Tops $1.78 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003733 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $10.78 billion and approximately $609.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00146459 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00512244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,616,391,017 coins and its circulating supply is 6,072,113,047 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

