Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $160.59 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67.

