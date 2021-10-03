Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 70 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

SPGI opened at $428.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

