Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 5,712 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $10,187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $131,840,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.