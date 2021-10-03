Alexandria Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

GMF stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $111.16 and a 1 year high of $146.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.91.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

