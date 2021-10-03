Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.