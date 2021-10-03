Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.