Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKZOY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.