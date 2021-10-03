Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 160,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

