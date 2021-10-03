Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 654.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,343,000 after buying an additional 1,517,156 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,400,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $173.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.