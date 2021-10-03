Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

