Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 240,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

