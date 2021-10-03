AGF Investments LLC Takes $697,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

