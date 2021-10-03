AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $604.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

