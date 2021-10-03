AGF Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,139,478. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

