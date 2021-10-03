AGF Investments LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.07. 297,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

