AGF Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,849,417,752.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

