AGF Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA traded down $43.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,316,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

