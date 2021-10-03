AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

Shares of FB traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.01. 14,897,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,470,518. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.54 and its 200-day moving average is $336.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

